Brissett has agreed to a one-year deal with Miami, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 28-year-old gives the Dolphins a capable backup to work behind 2020 first-rounder Tua Tagovailoa. Brissett, who entered the league in 2016 as a third-round pick by the Patriots, didn't see much action with the Colts last season, but he does have a couple of years worth of NFL starting experience under his belt.
