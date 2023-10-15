Phillips (oblique) is active ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers, David Furones of The Sun Sentinel reports.

The 2021 first-round pick was a limited participant in Dolphins' practice all week after missing the team's last three games, but it seems as if he's had enough time to nurse his oblique injury and he'll return to the field this Sunday. Phillips has logged 115 total tackles, 17 tackles for loss and 16 sacks throughout his first three years in the NFL.