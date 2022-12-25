Phillips (toe) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Phillips, who practiced in a limited fashion in each of Miami's three practices earlier this week due to a toe issue, is now slated to avoid missing his first contest of the 2022-23 campaign Sunday versus Green Bay. The second-year pro has been credited for at least half of a sack in each of the Dolphins' five matchups, and he'll likely remain heavily involved in the team's defensive game plan on Christmas Day.