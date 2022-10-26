Phillips amassed eight tackles (four solo) and 1.5 sacks during Sunday's 16-10 win over the Steelers.

Phillips recorded both of his sacks during the second half of Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, while he also logged 80 percent of Miami's defensive snaps in the contest. The 2021 first-rounder has now totaled 21 tackles, three sacks and one fumble recovery across the first seven games this season, and he'll likely remain heavily involved Sunday in Detroit.