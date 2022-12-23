Phillips (toe) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Packers.
Phillips was limited at practice Wednesday through Friday due to a toe injury and is officially listed as questionable. The second-year linebacker has yet to miss a game this season, totaling 50 tackles, seven sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery across 14 appearances.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Racks up seven stops in win•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Will play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Collects 1.5 sacks in win•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Solid rookie campaign•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Sack streak continues•