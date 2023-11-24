Phillips (Achilles) has been ruled out for the remainder of Friday's game against the Jets.
Phillips got injured in the second half after recording one sack and three tackles for loss among his four tackles (three solo). He added a pass defensed. Phillips' injury didn't look good and could lead to an extended absence, though confirmation on that front won't come until additional testing is performed to confirm the severity of the injury.
