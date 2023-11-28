The Dolphins placed Phillips (Achilles) on injured reserve Tuesday.
The move was merely a formality after Phillips suffered a season-ending torn Achilles in last Friday's win over the Jets. In a corresponding move, the Dolphins signed veteran edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul off New Orleans' practice squad. Phillips' 2023 is over, finishing with 6.5 sacks in eight contests.
