Phillips (Achilles) had surgery Wednesday and will not play for the remainder of the season, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinelreports.

The 24-year-old pass rusher sustained his first major professional injury in Friday's win over the Jets. Up to this point in the season, Phillips has blossomed into one of the best young pass rushers in the league, recording 6.5 sacks in just 351 snaps this year compared to his seven sacks in 796 snaps last year. With Phillips sidelined, the Dolphins will rely on veteran Emmanuel Ogbah to fill his role on the defense as they strive to secure a top seed in the AFC.