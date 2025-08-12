default-cbs-image
Phillips (knee) is considered day-to-day, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Phillips didn't play in the Dolphins' preseason opener against the Bears this past Sunday after he was injured in practice Aug. 2. Phillips' previous two seasons were ruined by serious injuries, first he had an Achilles tear in 2023 and then a torn ACL ended his 2024 campaign.

