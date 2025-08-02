Phillips left Saturday's training camp practice due to a left knee injury, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Phillips had his left knee checked on by trainers, but he relayed on social media that the injury was "just a bruise," per Hal Habib of The Palm Beach Post. Still, the injury is worth monitoring given Phillips' injury history over the last two seasons, including in 2024 when he suffered a partially torn ACL in his other knee. The 2021 first-rounder is slated to serve as the Dolphins' second starting edge rusher opposite Bradley Chubb.