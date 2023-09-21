Phillips (back) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Phillips was injured in Friday's practice last week and missed Week 2 versus New England after playing 90 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 1's electric win over the Chargers. Phillips recorded six tackles and a half-sack in the season opener. His limited session Wednesday puts Phillips on track to play in Week 3.

