Phillips (back) was limited in Wednesday's practice, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Phillips was injured in Friday's practice last week and missed Week 2 versus New England after playing 90 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 1's electric win over the Chargers. Phillips recorded six tackles and a half-sack in the season opener. His limited session Wednesday puts Phillips on track to play in Week 3.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: No go for Week 2•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Questionable after Friday's injury•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Notches 11 tackles in win•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Available for Week 16•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Racks up seven stops in win•