Phillips (quadriceps) is questionable for Sunday's matchup in Chicago, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Phillips landed on the injury report Friday as a limited participant due to a quadriceps injury, putting his status for Sunday in question. If the outside linebacker is ruled out, Melvin Ingram and Andrew Van Ginkel figure to see increased snaps against the Bears.
