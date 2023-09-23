Phillips (back) has been given a questionable designation ahead of Sunday's contest against the Broncos.
Phillips was a full participant at Friday's practice after logging limited sessions to start the week. As a result, he looks to be trending in the right direction, but final status is not likely to be confirmed until closer to kickoff. Emmanuel Ogbah would presumably fill in at weakside linebacker if Phillips cannot go.
