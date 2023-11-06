Phillips recorded five tackles (two solo) including a sack in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Chiefs.
Phillips has turned it on since returning from the oblique injury that sidelined him for two games earlier this season, registering at least five tackles and a sack in three straight contests. When Miami returns from their Week 10 bye, Phillips should get plenty more chances to rush the passer versus Las Vegas in Week 11.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Records sack in back-to-back games•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Seven tackles, including sack•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Active Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Questionable to face Carolina•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Not ready for return•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Questionable for Sunday vs. Giants•