The Dolphins selected Phillips in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 18th overall.

Phillips (6-6, 260) has a concerning injury particularly with respect to concussions, but aside from that he's close to a blue-chip prospect at defensive end. He produced eight sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss in his 10 games with Miami (FL), where he transferred from UCLA. Phillips would have been a four-year starter at UCLA if not for the injuries, and those injuries might be the only reason he lasted until the 18th pick, too.