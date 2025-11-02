Phillips is the Dolphins' pass rusher most likely to be dealt by Tuesday's trade deadline, Jay Glazer reported on Fox NFL Sunday.

Pass rushers are in demand, and the Dolphins are likely sellers at 2-7 following Thursday's loss to the Ravens. Moreover, they just fired their GM, suggesting that they wanted a new architect for their franchise in advance of the trade deadline. Opposing teams might also inquire into trading for Bradley Chubb and Matthew Judon, but Phillips is the primary target.