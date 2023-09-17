Phillips (back) has been ruled out for the Dolphins' contest with the Patriots on Sunday NIght Football.
Phillips suffered a back injury at practice Friday and he will now be forced to miss Miami's second game of the year. Emmanuel Ogbah could step into a starting role at weakside linebacker in his absence.
