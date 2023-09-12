Phillips recorded 11 tackles (six solo) in the Dolphins' 36-34 win over the Chargers in Week 1.
Phillips was very active in Miami's first game of the year, compiling a career-high 11 tackles in the opener. He was also able to bring Justin Herbert down, recording a half-sack in the victory.
