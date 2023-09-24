Phillips (oblique) will not return to Sunday's game against the Broncos.
The linebacker made one tackle before leaving the contest. Phillips also missed the team's Week 2 win over the Patriots with a back injury.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Leaves with injury•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Set to play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Listed as questionable•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Limited Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: No go for Week 2•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Questionable after Friday's injury•