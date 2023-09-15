Phillips (back) is questionable for Sunday's game in New England after injuring his back during practice Friday, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Phillips will have just two days to recover from the injury, though at least he'll benefit from a few extra hours of healing time since the Dolphins play on SNF. The edge rusher had a career-high 11 tackles in the season opener.
