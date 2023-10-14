Phillips (oblique) is listed as questionable for Sunday's Week 6 game against the Panthers.
Phillips got in a week of limited practices. He hasn't played since Week 3 but figures to have a decent shot of suiting up for Sunday's affair. Through two games, Phillips has 12 tackles and 0.5 sacks. Miami's defense should feast on the winless Panthers.
