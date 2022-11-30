Phillips recorded seven tackles (six solo) and one sack during Sunday's 30-15 win over the Texans.

Phillips' seven stops in Week 12 now brings his total up to 38 on the campaign, while he also has 4.5 sacks, two passes defensed and one fumble recovery through Miami's first 11 contests. The second-year pro will look to continue serving as one of the team's key defensive contributors in Sunday's matchup against the 49ers.