Phillips had eight tackles (seven solo) including a sack in Sunday's 31-17 win over the Patriots.

He sacked Mac Jones on the Patriots' last drive of the game that helped seal the win. Phillips played 47 snaps on defense Sunday and has played in at least 45 defensive snaps in back-to-back games, a good sign that he is over the oblique injury that forced him to miss two contests this season. Phillips and the Dolphins' defense will have their hands full in Week 9 against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Germany.