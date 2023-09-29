Phillips (oblique) will not play in Sunday's Week 4 game against the Bills, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.
Phillips will have now missed two games with two different injuries just four weeks into the season. He previously missed Week 2 with a back issue before injuring his oblique against Denver last Sunday. Andrew Van Ginkel will likely fill in opposite Bradley Chubb.
