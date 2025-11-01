Phillips recorded four tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Miami's 28-6 loss to Baltimore on Thursday.

Phillips took down Lamar Jackson for a six-yard sack midway through the fourth quarter, which led to the Ravens punting the ball away on the next play. Phillips failed to log a sack through the first four games of the regular season, but he has recorded 14 tackles (10 solo), including 3.0 sacks, over his last five games.