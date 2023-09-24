Phillips (back) is active for Sunday's bout against the Broncos, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Phillips received the green light for Sunday's contest after logging a full practice session Friday. He sat out against the Patriots in Week 2 after posting 11 tackles (six solo) and half a sack in the season opener against the Chargers.
