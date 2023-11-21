Phillips logged six total tackles (five solo), including two sacks and two tackles for loss, while also grabbing an interception in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Raiders.

Phillips was the only Dolphin to record a sack during Sunday's contest, and he's now just half a sack behind the team's leader in Bradley Chubb. The third-year edge rusher has dealt with some injuries this season, but he's still on pace to have the best year of his career. Through seven games, the Miami product has logged 39 total tackles, including 5.5 sacks and four tackles for loss. Expect Phillips to continue causing problems for opposing offenses for the remainder of the season.