An MRI Saturday confirmed Phillips suffered a torn Achilles in Friday's victory over the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Phillips had recorded one sack, three tackles behind the line of scrimmage and one pass deflected before exiting Friday's game with the injury. With his season now presumably over, a trip to injured reserve is the next step as he sets his sights on recovering for the 2024 season. Emmanuel Ogbah is the likely candidate to replace him on the edge going forward opposite Bradley Chubb.
