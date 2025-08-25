default-cbs-image
Phillips recorded two tackles and 0.5 sacks in Saturday's 14-6 preseason win over Jacksonville.

Phillips has been brought back slowly in training camp and the preseason while recovering from a torn ACL. He suited up for his preseason debut Saturday and was on the field for 19 snaps, an encouraging sign for his role heading into a Week 1 matchup against the Colts.

