Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Two tackles in final exhibtion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Phillips recorded two tackles and 0.5 sacks in Saturday's 14-6 preseason win over Jacksonville.
Phillips has been brought back slowly in training camp and the preseason while recovering from a torn ACL. He suited up for his preseason debut Saturday and was on the field for 19 snaps, an encouraging sign for his role heading into a Week 1 matchup against the Colts.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Labeled as day-to-day•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Leaves practice with knee injury•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Cleared to practice•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Active during OTAs•
-
Dolphins' Jaelan Phillips: Moves to IR•