Based on pre-game warmups, Phillips (knee) is not in line to play against the Bears on Sunday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Phillips is still working through a left knee injury that he suffered in practice in early August. The injury doesn't appear to be severe, but the Dolphins will play it conservatively to avoid aggravation. Phillips' next chance to play will be Saturday against the Lions.

