Phillips (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's game against Chicago.
Phillips landed on the injury report Friday as a limited participant due to a quadriceps issue and was listed as questionable. However, despite the late addition to the injury report, the second-year linebacker will suit up Sunday. Across eight appearances, Phillips has recorded 23 tackles, three sacks and one fumble recovery.
