Brendel (calf) suffered a calf injury during Wednesday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Brendel was a limited participant in Thursday's practice. The starting offensive lineman appears to have injured the same calf which kept him on injured reserve throughout the first eight games of the season. Coach Adam Gase called Brendel week-to-week, indicating that he'll likely miss Sunday's divisional tilt against the Patriots.

More News
Our Latest Stories