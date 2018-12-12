Brendel (calf) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Brendel spent the first half of the season on injured reserve with an injury to the same calf. The UCLA product sustained this particular injury in practice Dec. 6 and was considered week-to-week afterwards. Brendel missed Sunday's divisional tilt with the Patriots and now will miss the remainder of the season.

More News
Our Latest Stories