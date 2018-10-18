Dolphins' Jake Brendel: Returns to practice
Brendel (calf) returned to practice on Wednesday, Alain Poupart of the Dolphins' official site reports.
Brendel was placed on injured reserve at the start of the season due to the calf injury that plagued him through August. The 26-year-old is eligible to return following the Week 8 game against the Texans, and must be activated prior to Nov. 8 or must remain on IR for the rest of the season.
