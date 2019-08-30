Dolphins' Jake Rudock: Goes distance in preseason finale
Rudock completed 22 of 29 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason win over the Saints.
Miami's No. 3 quarterback played the whole game and looked good, leading the offense to points in three of his four first-half drives. Rudock was rarely active during his three seasons with the Lions, suiting up for only three games in 2017, and that's unlikely to change for the 2016 sixth-round pick with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen ahead of him on the Dolphins' depth chart.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
QB Tiers 7.0
With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...
-
RB Tiers 7.0
How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...
-
WR Tiers 7.0
Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...
-
TE Tiers 7.0
You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...
-
Deep sleeper Fantasy picks
Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...