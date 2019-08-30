Rudock completed 22 of 29 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's preseason win over the Saints.

Miami's No. 3 quarterback played the whole game and looked good, leading the offense to points in three of his four first-half drives. Rudock was rarely active during his three seasons with the Lions, suiting up for only three games in 2017, and that's unlikely to change for the 2016 sixth-round pick with Ryan Fitzpatrick and Josh Rosen ahead of him on the Dolphins' depth chart.