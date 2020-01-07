Dolphins' Jake Rudock: Staying in Miami
Rudock signed a reserve/future contract with the Dolphins on Monday.
Rudock spent the entire 2019 season on Miami's practice squad after posting a solid preseason with the team. He stands to compete for a similar role in 2020.
