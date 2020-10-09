Grant (undisclosed) was not spotted at the early portion of Friday's practice, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

It remains to be seen whether Grant's absence is due to any sort of health concern, but it's worth noting that the Dolphins have had an illness going around the locker room this week. In the even that Grant were forced to miss any time, Noah Igbinoghene and Preston Williams would stand to fill in on kick and punt returns, respectively.