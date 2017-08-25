Play

Grant was active for Thursday's preseason game against the Eagles.

Grant was not only active and available, but he made his mark on Thursday's contest when he broke several tackles on his way to a 69-yard touchdown catch, which ended up being his lone reception of the night. The important thing is that Grant is seemingly 100 percent healthy after dealing with some Achilles tightness in last Thursday's game against the Ravens.

