Grant (illness) is active for Sunday's Week 5 tilt against the 49ers.
The speedster was questionable due to a non-COVID-19 illness late in the week, but this confirms Grant has apparently been able to overcome his ailment. He'll slot into his usual No. 4 receiver role against San Francisco while also presumably continuing to handle both kick and punt returns.
