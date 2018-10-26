Grant brought in four of eight targets for 36 yards and returned two punts for 29 yards in the Dolphins' 42-23 loss to the Texans on Thursday.

Grant's target total was a career high, while his reception tally was his best since Week 1. The speedster's primary value still comes as a returner, but he's enjoyed a modest yet steady role in the air attack in all but one game this season as well. Although Grant's production is hard to trust from week to week, his elite speed enables him to pay off on just a single play.