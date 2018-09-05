Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: At practice, but in concussion protocol
Though present for practice Wednesday, Grant remains in the NFL's concussion protocol, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Grant's presence on the field is a good sign with regard to his Week 1 availability, and assuming he gains clearance to play Sunday against the Titans, he could see added work behind Kenny Stills, Albert Wilson and Danny Amendola, given that DeVante Parker's finger issue could sideline him this weekend.
