Grant is not on Wednesday's injury report, Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post reports.
Grant missed some time in late August with a minor undisclosed injury, but he has long since recovered and isn't on the team's injury report heading into Week 1. Look for Grant to play a depth receiver role and return kicks against the Patirots in Week 1.
