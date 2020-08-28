Grant (undisclosed) reeled in a 45-yard pass in team drills Friday, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic reports.
Grant missed a couple of practice sessions due to a minor injury, but the 27-year-old is back to competing for the No. 3 wide-receiver role in Miami. His 45-yard reception turned heads coming off an injury, and now the 5-foot-7, 171-pound wideout will spend the rest of training camp holding off Isaiah Ford, Chester Rogers and Gary Jennings for a starting role.
