Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Barely involved in win
Grant caught both targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 16-12 win over the Colts.
Grant appear to have a shot at an expanded role in Miami's offense with Preston Williams (knee) on injured reserve, but he concluded Sunday's win with another mundane receiving line. In most leagues that don't reward fantasy points for return yards, Grant doesn't warrant roster consideration.
More News
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Could see increased role•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Hauls in two passes•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Minimal involvement in loss•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Draws questionable tag•
-
Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Limited in practice again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Early Waivers: Breakout star
We've seen flashes from Darius Slayton, but he put together a huge performance in Week 10,...
-
Believe It or Not: Sit JuJu?
Is it time to give up on one of our early-round favorites? Has Kyler Murray emerged as an elite...
-
Winners & Losers: Disappearing act
Chris Towers looks into the biggest winners and losers from Sunday's action, beginning with...
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...