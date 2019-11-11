Play

Grant caught both targets for 15 yards during Sunday's 16-12 win over the Colts.

Grant appear to have a shot at an expanded role in Miami's offense with Preston Williams (knee) on injured reserve, but he concluded Sunday's win with another mundane receiving line. In most leagues that don't reward fantasy points for return yards, Grant doesn't warrant roster consideration.

