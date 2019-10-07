Grant (hamstring) did not practice Monday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Grant is coming off the Dolphins' bye week, but he hasn't yet managed to recover from his hamstring injury. The speedy wideout will have multiple opportunities to resume practicing ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Redskins, though it remains to be seen whether he'll get healthy enough to suit up. With fellow slot receiver Albert Wilson (hip/calf) making progress towards a return, it's possible that Grant could be relegated to a reserve role even if healthy.

