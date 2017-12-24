Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Career-high receiving yards in loss
Grant brought in four of six targets for 107 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-13 loss to the Chiefs. He also rushed once for three yards and added 26 yards on his sole kickoff return.
The second-year speedster posted career bests in receptions and yardage, and he scored his second career touchdown from scrimmage on a dynamic play late in the second quarter. Grant took a short pass from Jay Cutler and broke a tackle attempt before turning on the jets and getting into the end zone 65 yards downfield. The 25-year-old has been more involved on offense over the last three games, a pattern that could continue in a Week 17 contest against the Bills in which the Dolphins will be playing for nothing but pride.
