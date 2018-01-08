Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Catches 13 passes in 2017
Grant finished the 2017 season with 13 catches on 22 targets for 203 yards and a two touchdowns in 16 games.
The 2016 sixth-rounder was introduced to the Miami offense this past season, after working as a special-teamer as a rookie. The 25-year-old brings plenty of speed to the table, and he has to at 5-foot-7, 169 pounds. While Grant was not much of a fantasy factor in 2017, he did have a big game in Week 16, hauling in four of his six targets for 107 yards (including a 65-yard TD) in a loss to the Chiefs. Looking ahead, it's not hard to imagine the Dolphins finding ways to take more deep shots in Grant's direction in 2018, but volume will probably remain an issue for the speedster.
