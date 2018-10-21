Dolphins' Jakeem Grant: Catches both targets Sunday
Grant hauled in two of two targets for 32 yards during Miami's 32-21 loss to the Lions on Sunday.
Grant has not exceeded 32 receiving yards in his past four games, but did log 93 total yards on special teams. With Albert Wilson (leg), Kenny Stills (undisclosed) and DeVante Parker (quadriceps) all injured with a short week for recovery, Grant could be in line for an increased target share during Thursday's game against the Texans.
