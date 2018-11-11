Grant (Achilles) is active for Sunday's game against the Packers, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Grant has been bothered by the Achilles injury for a few weeks, but it has yet to force him to miss any game action. Though the wideout will be available Sunday, he'll likely take a backseat in the Dolphins' passing attack to the likes of Danny Amendola, Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker. Grant played one more snap than Stills did in the Week 9 win over the Jets, but it's worth noting that Stills' workload was likely limited coming off a groin injury.