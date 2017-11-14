Grant (illness) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against the Panthers.

Grant missed some practice time this week due to an unspecified illness and was handed the questionable tag entering Monday night. Now that he's been given the thumbs up to play, the Texas Tech product should be set to continue in his role as the team's top return man, with the potential to see a handful of snaps on offense.

